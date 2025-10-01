U.S. Stock Futures Slide Amid Weak Payroll Data and Government Shutdown Fears
U.S. stock index futures declined as investors reacted to disappointing private payroll data and potential government shutdowns. The ADP Employment Report showed a loss of 32,000 jobs in September, contrasting economists’ expectations of a 50,000 job increase. This adds uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's policy decisions.
Investors witnessed a decline in U.S. stock index futures Wednesday morning, driven by concerning private payroll data and fears of a looming federal government shutdown.
The ADP National Employment Report highlighted a drop of 32,000 jobs for September, reversing a minor decline recorded in August. This unexpected downturn contrasts sharply with the forecasts of economists, who anticipated a 50,000 job increase following previously optimistic figures.
The uncertainty of the payroll data has further clouded the Federal Reserve's future policy decision-making, during a time when key economic releases may face delays due to the potential government shutdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Wobbles: Market Jitters Amid Economic Uncertainty
Market Surge Defies Storms: Tech Giant Boom Amid Economic Uncertainty
Emerging Markets Surge Amid US Shutdown and Economic Uncertainty
US Job Market Stagnation Amid Economic Uncertainty
Market Wavers Amid Economic Uncertainty and Shutdown Threats