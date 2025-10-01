U.S. Stock Futures Slide Amid Weak Payroll Data and Government Shutdown Fears

Investors witnessed a decline in U.S. stock index futures Wednesday morning, driven by concerning private payroll data and fears of a looming federal government shutdown.

The ADP National Employment Report highlighted a drop of 32,000 jobs for September, reversing a minor decline recorded in August. This unexpected downturn contrasts sharply with the forecasts of economists, who anticipated a 50,000 job increase following previously optimistic figures.

The uncertainty of the payroll data has further clouded the Federal Reserve's future policy decision-making, during a time when key economic releases may face delays due to the potential government shutdown.

