High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

Ali Ahmed, the son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, has been moved from Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail to Jhansi District Jail, authorities confirmed. The transfer took place on Wednesday afternoon under stringent security measures.

The transfer involved a comprehensive security detail, including a three-tier arrangement at the Jhansi District Jail, according to officials. While local authorities have refrained from commenting on the reasons for the transfer, it attracted significant attention.

Deputy Jailor Aditya Kumar revealed that Ali Ahmed was received at the Jhansi facility at around 2:30 pm, where he was formally processed and lodged. In light of advance notice of his transfer, Jail Superintendent Vinod Kumar mentioned that extensive security precautions, including CCTV surveillance and a layered security protocol, were activated.

