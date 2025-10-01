Crimes Involving Foreigners in Delhi See a Significant Drop in 2023

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) latest report indicates a notable decrease in crimes committed by foreigners in Delhi, with figures dropping to 130 cases in 2023 from 256 in the previous year.

Despite this decline, Delhi still reports the highest number of such cases among Union Territories, with most offenses falling under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The city's charge-sheeting rate stands at an impressive 99.4 per cent.

However, the city also recorded an increase in crimes against foreigners, with 63 cases in 2023, up from 40 in 2022. This rise underscores Delhi's role as a key international hub, with the NCRB noting that the city leads in both categories of crime involving foreigners.

(With inputs from agencies.)