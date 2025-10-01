Advocate Terry Motau Steps Down as Chief Evidence Leader of Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has announced a significant change in its leadership structure with the departure of Advocate Terry Motau SC from his position as Chief Evidence Leader. Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed the development, stating that Motau had left the Commission "on good terms," with Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC appointed as his successor.

Michaels expressed the Commission’s gratitude for Motau’s service, emphasizing that his contributions had been valuable to the early progress of the inquiry. “The Commission is grateful for the service Adv Motau SC rendered. The Commission will not be discussing this matter any further as it can only serve to distract it from the task at hand,” he said.

Transition in Leadership

The appointment of Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC marks a critical transition for the Commission as it continues to investigate serious allegations of criminal infiltration in South Africa’s law enforcement agencies. Chaskalson, a respected senior counsel with extensive experience in constitutional and administrative law, is expected to bring continuity and stability to the proceedings.

While no specific reasons for Motau’s departure were disclosed, Michaels stressed that the decision was amicable and should not be construed as a setback to the Commission’s operations. Instead, the spokesperson underlined the need for the Commission to remain focused on its primary mandate.

Commission’s Core Mandate

The Madlanga Commission’s terms of reference task it with conducting a wide-ranging inquiry into allegations that law enforcement structures have been infiltrated and influenced by powerful criminal syndicates and drug cartels. These allegations, if proven, represent a direct threat to the rule of law and the integrity of South Africa’s justice system.

Michaels reiterated that the Commission’s work was “critically important for the rule of law in South Africa,” and that its findings would culminate in “actionable recommendations” to strengthen the fight against organized crime and restore public trust in state institutions.

Focus on Mission

“The Commission’s priority is to ensure that it is squarely focused on the job as outlined in the terms of reference,” Michaels said. “We will continue to vigorously pursue our mission in the interests of the country.”

The spokesperson further noted that public attention should remain on the Commission’s ongoing hearings and evidence-gathering process, rather than leadership changes. With Chaskalson at the helm as Chief Evidence Leader, the Commission is determined to accelerate its work, ensuring that the eventual recommendations are both practical and enforceable.

Broader Implications

The Commission’s work comes at a time when South Africa is grappling with widespread concerns about corruption, weakened state institutions, and the growing influence of organized crime. The outcome of this inquiry could have far-reaching consequences for governance, policing, and the rule of law.

Analysts believe that the Commission’s recommendations will be crucial in shaping policy reforms, strengthening institutional accountability, and ensuring that the justice system is insulated from criminal interference.

As the Madlanga Commission moves forward under new leadership, public expectations remain high that its work will contribute meaningfully to restoring the credibility of South Africa’s law enforcement and justice institutions.