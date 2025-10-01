High Court Demands Shelter for Displaced Andrews Ganj Residents

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a case involving the forced eviction of residents from Indira Camp in Andrews Ganj, directing the Delhi government and its agencies to provide temporary housing for those left homeless following a controversial demolition drive.

Justice Sachin Datta was informed that despite a court order on May 14 to halt demolitions, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi proceeded with the action, violating the mandate. This prompted the court to highlight the apparent 'insensitive' conduct of officials, raising concerns over compliance with judicial orders.

The court emphasized the need to address the urgent housing needs of displaced residents, urging the expeditious rehabilitation process in accordance with government policy. The next hearing is scheduled for November 24, with strict instructions for officials to adhere to court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)