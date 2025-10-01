Tragic Fire Engulfs Family and Workers in Teperaha Village

A tragic incident unfolded in Teperaha village, where a fire engulfed the home of farmer Vijay Kumar Maurya, leading to the deaths of six individuals, including four family members and two teenage workers.

The bodies of the teenagers, Sunny Verma and Suraj Yadav, were found with fatal throat injuries from a sharp weapon, suggesting a more sinister angle to the tragedy.

While the cause remains under investigation, open gas cylinders indicate a potential deliberate amplification of the fire. High-ranking police and administrative officials are actively engaged in uncovering the exact circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)