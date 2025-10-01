Left Menu

Tragic Fire Engulfs Family and Workers in Teperaha Village

A devastating fire in Teperaha village led to the deaths of six individuals, including a family and two teenage workers. Initial findings suggest the fire may have been accelerated by open gas cylinders, with evidence of fatal injuries from sharp weapons deepening the tragedy.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Teperaha village, where a fire engulfed the home of farmer Vijay Kumar Maurya, leading to the deaths of six individuals, including four family members and two teenage workers.

The bodies of the teenagers, Sunny Verma and Suraj Yadav, were found with fatal throat injuries from a sharp weapon, suggesting a more sinister angle to the tragedy.

While the cause remains under investigation, open gas cylinders indicate a potential deliberate amplification of the fire. High-ranking police and administrative officials are actively engaged in uncovering the exact circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

