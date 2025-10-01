Speaker Didiza Urges Greater Youth Representation in Global Parliaments

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has called for stronger and more meaningful youth participation in parliaments and global decision-making platforms, warning that young people remain severely under-represented in political institutions despite being among the groups most affected by today’s pressing challenges.

Didiza was speaking on Monday at the P20 Young Parliamentarians Forum, held in Cape Town under the theme: “Young Parliamentarians as Drivers of Global Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.” The two-day meeting, held from 29 to 30 September 2025, precedes the 11th Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20), scheduled for 1 to 3 October 2025, where global parliamentary leaders will deliberate on governance and international cooperation.

Youth as a Driving Force

In her address, Didiza highlighted the transformative potential of youth participation, stressing that young leaders are vital for shaping inclusive, sustainable, and peaceful societies.

“Young people are a powerhouse in exploring solutions to the problems of the modern world. Their perspectives, energy and inventive ideas are critical in helping us find original solutions needed for today’s challenges,” Didiza said.

She emphasized that empowering youth in governance is no longer optional but a necessity if democracies are to remain responsive, innovative, and resilient.

Stark Representation Gap

Despite the growing recognition of youth voices, Didiza pointed to sobering statistics from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Globally, only 2.8% of parliamentarians are under the age of 30, while 73% of Upper Houses across the world have no members younger than 30.

“This global picture demonstrates a troubling gap between rhetoric and reality. It is no longer acceptable to take decisions without the voices of the youth,” Didiza said.

In South Africa, she noted, youth participation has been encouraged through political party processes, activism, and engagement in parliamentary structures, ensuring that younger voices are represented in both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

Key Issues Affecting Youth

The Speaker also spotlighted the multiple crises facing young people globally, ranging from high unemployment and poverty to conflict, instability, migration, and climate change. Limited access to education, skills development, and digital opportunities further exacerbates inequalities.

“Young people are often the most affected by the decisions we make today,” Didiza said, urging parliaments to use their oversight powers to advance policies that support youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, decent work, and access to technology.

She also called for responsible regulation of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to ensure that digital transformation empowers youth rather than widens the inequality gap.

Global Solidarity and Cooperation

Didiza stressed the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in addressing inequality, climate change, and geopolitical tensions that disproportionately impact youth, particularly in the Global South.

“The actions and decisions we take today must ensure that young people, particularly in the Global South, gain meaningful access to economic opportunities and play a central role in shaping a just and sustainable future,” she said.

Broader Significance of the P20 Youth Forum

The Young Parliamentarians Forum serves as a platform for emerging political leaders to influence the global agenda ahead of the P20 Summit. Discussions focused on unemployment, education, healthcare, climate change, and sustainable development, with the outcomes set to inform parliamentary deliberations at both national and international levels.

By prioritizing youth perspectives, the Forum seeks to ensure that decisions made within the G20 parliamentary process reflect the aspirations of younger generations and align with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Looking Ahead

As the global community grapples with multiple crises, Didiza’s call resonates strongly: parliaments must act as vehicles for generational inclusion. For South Africa and other nations, increasing youth representation is not just about fairness but about ensuring the legitimacy and effectiveness of democracy in a rapidly changing world.