Left Menu

Justice in Chittoor: Police Arrest Three in Minor's Assault Case

Three men were arrested in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl in a Chittoor park. The incident occurred on September 25, and the perpetrators also attacked the victim's male friend. Police registered the case under multiple legal sections, including POCSO and SC/ST Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:04 IST
Justice in Chittoor: Police Arrest Three in Minor's Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Andhra Pradesh police have arrested three men accused of raping a minor Dalit girl in a public park located in Chittoor district. The incident, revealed by official sources on Wednesday, has thrown the community into a state of shock and prompted swift police action.

The horrifying crime took place on September 25 at Nagaravanam Park in Chittoor town. According to Sub-divisional police officer T Sainath, the accused not only assaulted the young girl but also attacked her male companion, subsequently robbing them of their valuables. The complaint was lodged four days post-assault by the victim's friend.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh and Kishore from Murakambattu and Hemant Prasad from Santapeta. In line with legal procedures, the victim was moved to the One Stop Centre at Chittoor Government Hospital, where her statement was recorded by a woman police officer. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Mediation: Man Shot Dead in Ramgarh Village

Tragic Mediation: Man Shot Dead in Ramgarh Village

 India
2
London Court Sentences Ringleader and Accomplices in Child Sex Crimes to 174 Years

London Court Sentences Ringleader and Accomplices in Child Sex Crimes to 174...

 United Kingdom
3
European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025