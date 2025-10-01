Justice in Chittoor: Police Arrest Three in Minor's Assault Case

In a shocking incident, Andhra Pradesh police have arrested three men accused of raping a minor Dalit girl in a public park located in Chittoor district. The incident, revealed by official sources on Wednesday, has thrown the community into a state of shock and prompted swift police action.

The horrifying crime took place on September 25 at Nagaravanam Park in Chittoor town. According to Sub-divisional police officer T Sainath, the accused not only assaulted the young girl but also attacked her male companion, subsequently robbing them of their valuables. The complaint was lodged four days post-assault by the victim's friend.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh and Kishore from Murakambattu and Hemant Prasad from Santapeta. In line with legal procedures, the victim was moved to the One Stop Centre at Chittoor Government Hospital, where her statement was recorded by a woman police officer. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

