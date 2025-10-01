Left Menu

Ansal Properties Under Scrutiny: Environmental Laws Violated

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 10.55 crore of directors and shareholders of Ansal Properties for allegedly violating environmental laws. The violations pertain to inadequate sewage treatment plants affecting public health and environment in their Gurugram residential projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:18 IST
Ansal Properties Under Scrutiny: Environmental Laws Violated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) by attaching six immovable properties, valued at approximately Rs 10.55 crore, in connection to violations of environmental regulations, the agency reported on Wednesday.

This enforcement action is linked to failures by APIL in managing sewage treatment at its residential projects, as per the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Properties in Gurugram, Greater Noida, and Ludhiana have been provisionally frozen.

Central to the case is the inadequacy and abandonment of sewage treatment plants at key APIL developments. The Haryana Pollution Control Board verified these failings, linking them to significant public health and environmental risks, benefitting the company financially while flouting established environmental laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Mediation: Man Shot Dead in Ramgarh Village

Tragic Mediation: Man Shot Dead in Ramgarh Village

 India
2
London Court Sentences Ringleader and Accomplices in Child Sex Crimes to 174 Years

London Court Sentences Ringleader and Accomplices in Child Sex Crimes to 174...

 United Kingdom
3
European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025