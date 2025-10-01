Ansal Properties Under Scrutiny: Environmental Laws Violated

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) by attaching six immovable properties, valued at approximately Rs 10.55 crore, in connection to violations of environmental regulations, the agency reported on Wednesday.

This enforcement action is linked to failures by APIL in managing sewage treatment at its residential projects, as per the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Properties in Gurugram, Greater Noida, and Ludhiana have been provisionally frozen.

Central to the case is the inadequacy and abandonment of sewage treatment plants at key APIL developments. The Haryana Pollution Control Board verified these failings, linking them to significant public health and environmental risks, benefitting the company financially while flouting established environmental laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)