Left Menu

TCI expands cold chain warehousing capacity with 1.5 lakh sq ft facility in Gurugram

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:15 IST
TCI expands cold chain warehousing capacity with 1.5 lakh sq ft facility in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics operator Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Friday said it has expanded its cold chain warehousing business in Gurugram with the addition of a 1.5 lakh sq ft facility at Taj Nagar, in Haryana.

The facility is designed to cater to high-throughput requirements across sectors such as quick commerce, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, dairy, meat and poultry, beauty and life sciences.

''With strong connectivity and a flexible operating model, this warehouse strengthens our ability to support fast-moving and regulated supply chains across NCR,'' said B Sumit Kumar, CEO, TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd.

The Taj Nagar belt has emerged as a key logistics hub due to its proximity to NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad as well as Jaipur) and the growing concentration of quick commerce operations, making it well-suited for efficient, last-mile- distribution.

The latest facility will be operated by TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd, a joint venture between TCI (80 per cent) and Mitsui & Co Ltd (20 per cent).

The facility offers multi-temperature storage across frozen, chilled, and air-conditioned zones with a pay-as-you-use commercial structure, TCI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmate transfer plea ruling

Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmat...

 India
2
BJP’s success in Panchayat polls show anger against Cong govt in Karnataka: Vijayendra

BJP’s success in Panchayat polls show anger against Cong govt in Karnataka: ...

 India
3
Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata

Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kol...

 India
4
Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025