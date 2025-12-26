TCI expands cold chain warehousing capacity with 1.5 lakh sq ft facility in Gurugram

Logistics operator Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Friday said it has expanded its cold chain warehousing business in Gurugram with the addition of a 1.5 lakh sq ft facility at Taj Nagar, in Haryana.

The facility is designed to cater to high-throughput requirements across sectors such as quick commerce, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, dairy, meat and poultry, beauty and life sciences.

''With strong connectivity and a flexible operating model, this warehouse strengthens our ability to support fast-moving and regulated supply chains across NCR,'' said B Sumit Kumar, CEO, TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd.

The Taj Nagar belt has emerged as a key logistics hub due to its proximity to NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad as well as Jaipur) and the growing concentration of quick commerce operations, making it well-suited for efficient, last-mile- distribution.

The latest facility will be operated by TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd, a joint venture between TCI (80 per cent) and Mitsui & Co Ltd (20 per cent).

The facility offers multi-temperature storage across frozen, chilled, and air-conditioned zones with a pay-as-you-use commercial structure, TCI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)