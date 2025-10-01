NIFTEM-K Seals 9 MoUs, Transfers 7 Food Tech Innovations at WFI 2025

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India, has taken a bold step in strengthening academia-industry partnerships by signing nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading global and domestic organizations. In parallel, the Institute successfully transferred seven innovative technologies developed by its scientists to reputed companies during World Food India 2025, reaffirming its mission to drive food innovation, promote entrepreneurship, and ensure nutritional security.

Bridging Academia and Industry

The MoU exchange and technology transfer ceremony was presided over in the presence of Shri A. P. Das Joshi, Secretary, MoFPI, along with senior ministry officials. Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director of NIFTEM-K, formally exchanged copies of the MoUs and licenses with industry partners, marking what he described as a “milestone in strengthening the bridge between research and industry application.”

“These collaborations will help scale lab-based innovations into commercially viable solutions while enhancing the entrepreneurial landscape in the food processing sector,” Dr. Oberoi noted.

Technologies Transferred

The seven technologies transferred showcase the breadth of NIFTEM-K’s research capacity and its focus on nutrition, safety, and sustainability. They include:

Instant Composite Millet-Based Kheer Premix → RDz Bakery

High Nutrient Ready-to-Eat Bars for dietary management of metabolic disorders, Probiotic Products , and High-Altitude Nutrient Rich Bar → Hexagon Nutrition Ltd.

Rapid Cattle Pregnancy Kit and Rapid Paneer Adulteration Kit → ARF Life Sciences

Eggless Cake Premix Technology → Crop Pure Pvt. Ltd.

Millet Puffs → Yes Bee Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0 Initiatives → Interlink Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Unfermented Mayo → Jiwanmitra Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

These technologies are designed to address public health needs, food safety, nutritional enhancement, and consumer convenience, while also supporting India’s goals under the Poshan Abhiyaan and its broader food security agenda.

Nine Strategic MoUs Signed

In addition to technology transfers, NIFTEM-K signed nine strategic MoUs to deepen research and training collaborations with industry leaders, academic institutes, and sectoral organizations. Partners include:

Quality Council of India

The Good Food Institute

Almond Board California

Danone India

Clear Meat Pvt. Ltd.

Government Institute of Medical Sciences (Greater Noida)

Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development (Imphal)

Rejuvome Therapeutics (Bangalore)

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (New Delhi)

These partnerships will enable NIFTEM-K to work across domains such as alternative proteins, nutritional therapeutics, quality benchmarking, biotechnology, and sustainable food systems.

Driving Food Innovation for India’s Future

NIFTEM-K’s recent achievements align with India’s ambition to transform its food processing sector into a global hub for innovation, value addition, and exports. The institute is at the forefront of research that links traditional Indian food systems with modern science, ensuring that indigenous crops such as millets are reintroduced into mainstream consumption while meeting global quality standards.

The collaboration with companies like Hexagon Nutrition and Danone India also underscores the potential for functional foods and nutraceuticals to play a bigger role in combating lifestyle diseases and improving public health outcomes.

Strengthening Entrepreneurship and Sustainability

By transferring these technologies, NIFTEM-K is not only creating new market opportunities but also empowering startups and small enterprises to adopt scalable solutions. Partnerships with sustainability-focused organizations such as the Good Food Institute and Clear Meat Pvt. Ltd. highlight the push towards plant-based alternatives, cultured meats, and climate-friendly food production models.

“These partnerships and technology transfers reaffirm NIFTEM-K’s mission to drive food innovation, enhance nutritional security, and promote sustainable growth in India’s food processing sector,” the institute stated.

Looking Ahead

With India emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing food markets, the government is prioritising initiatives that strengthen research-to-market pipelines. The nine MoUs and seven technology transfers announced at World Food India 2025 are expected to accelerate entrepreneurship, attract investments, and deliver impactful solutions for society.

As Dr. Oberoi concluded: “Our vision is to ensure that every innovation at NIFTEM-K translates into real-world applications that improve health, create jobs, and strengthen India’s position as a leader in food technology.”