India Boosts Disaster Mitigation with Rs 4645.60 Crore Project Approvals

In a significant move towards bolstering disaster resilience, a high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah sanctioned projects totaling Rs 4645.60 crore for nine states on Wednesday. These projects, spanning mitigation, recovery, and reconstruction, will benefit states like Assam, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

The initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a disaster-resilient India, said an official statement. The Ministry of Home Affairs is actively supporting states and Union Territories in their disaster management efforts. Among the approved projects is a Rs 692.05 crore wetland restoration plan in Assam, designed to enhance flood resilience and promote economic growth via improved fisheries infrastructure.

Moreover, the committee endorsed an urban flood risk management program for 11 cities, including Bhopal and Guwahati, with an outlay of Rs 2444.42 crore. This program will employ both structural and non-structural measures to mitigate urban flooding risks. These efforts mark a pivotal step in fortifying India's disaster preparedness and response initiatives.

