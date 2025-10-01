Left Menu

India Boosts Disaster Mitigation with Rs 4645.60 Crore Project Approvals

India's high-level committee, led by Home Minister Amit Shah, approved disaster projects worth Rs 4645.60 crore for nine states. These projects, aimed at enhancing flood resilience, wetland restoration, and urban flood management, align with PM Modi's vision of a disaster-resilient nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:29 IST
India Boosts Disaster Mitigation with Rs 4645.60 Crore Project Approvals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards bolstering disaster resilience, a high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah sanctioned projects totaling Rs 4645.60 crore for nine states on Wednesday. These projects, spanning mitigation, recovery, and reconstruction, will benefit states like Assam, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

The initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a disaster-resilient India, said an official statement. The Ministry of Home Affairs is actively supporting states and Union Territories in their disaster management efforts. Among the approved projects is a Rs 692.05 crore wetland restoration plan in Assam, designed to enhance flood resilience and promote economic growth via improved fisheries infrastructure.

Moreover, the committee endorsed an urban flood risk management program for 11 cities, including Bhopal and Guwahati, with an outlay of Rs 2444.42 crore. This program will employ both structural and non-structural measures to mitigate urban flooding risks. These efforts mark a pivotal step in fortifying India's disaster preparedness and response initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

 India
3
Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on health care demands, reports AP.

Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on he...

 Global
4
Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relations

Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025