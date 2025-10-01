Netherlands Urges EU to Sanction Houthis as Terrorists
The Netherlands has urged the EU to designate Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organization following their attack on the Dutch-flagged vessel, Minervagracht. The EU sanctioning could result in economic penalties. The Houthis' recent strike injured two sailors and highlighted their frequent assaults on international shipping.
In a significant move, the Netherlands has called upon the European Union to classify Yemen's Houthi rebels as a terrorist group. This comes in the wake of the Houthis claiming responsibility for a recent attack on the Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht, located in the Gulf of Aden.
The attack, which injured two sailors onboard, forced a helicopter evacuation of the remaining crew members. According to the vessel's operator, the ship suffered considerable damage due to the strike. The Houthis claimed the attack was a response to the owner violating what they termed as the 'entry ban to the ports of occupied Palestine.'
If the EU accedes to this request, the decision could lead to economic sanctions against the Houthis, similar to those imposed by the United States, Israel, Canada, and Australia. The development underscores ongoing tensions in the region and the potential impact on international maritime operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Houthi Missile Strikes Dutch Ship in Gulf of Aden
Houthi Rebels Escalate Maritime Threat with Gulf of Aden Attack
Houthi Rebels Escalate Maritime Tensions with Gulf of Aden Attack
Explosive Attack Sets Dutch Cargo Ship Aflame in Gulf of Aden
Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden