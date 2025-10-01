Left Menu

Mizoram's Call for Pension Reform: A Return to Tradition

Mizoram government employees protested to demand a return to the old pension scheme. The demonstration, led by the Mizoram Movement for Old Pension Scheme (MIMOPS), highlighted dissatisfaction with the New Pension Scheme (NPS) adopted in 2010. MIMOPS argues that several states have already reverted to the old system.

  • India

A group of Mizoram government employees and New Pension Scheme beneficiaries voiced their demands on Wednesday for the revival of the old pension scheme.

The protest was organized by the Mizoram Movement for Old Pension Scheme (MIMOPS) in front of Vanapa Hall in Aizawl, underlining their unified stance.

MIMOPS vice president VL Chhakchhuak emphasized the state government's authority to choose pension policies, noting that the NPS, implemented on September 1, 2010, is unsatisfactory. Previously, states like Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand have reversed their pension policies.

