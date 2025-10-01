Assistant Professor Arrested for Harassment at Delhi Hospital

An assistant professor at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi was arrested after allegations surfaced of him harassing a female MBBS student on the hospital's premises, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The incident was brought to light when the GTB Enclave police station received an emergency call at 12.09 pm on September 26. A woman contacted them to report the alleged physical harassment inside GTB Hospital at Dilshad Garden.

Following the complaint, lodged by the medical student, a case has been filed implicating assistant professor Dr. Mohammed Shaqir Naeem. Charges include assault, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation, with further investigations currently in progress, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.