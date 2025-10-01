DAHD Hosts Zonal Training on e-LISS App to Boost Livestock Data Accuracy

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, organised a two-day zonal training programme on e-LISS (Livestock Integrated Sample Survey) Software on 29–30 September 2025 in New Delhi. The programme brought together State and District Nodal Officers from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh for a capacity-building exercise aimed at strengthening data collection and reporting in India’s livestock sector.

Inauguration and Key Participation

The training programme was inaugurated by Dr. Praveen Malik, Animal Husbandry Commissioner (AHC), in the presence of:

Shri Jagat Hazarika , Advisor (Statistics)

Dr. Prachi Misra Sahoo , Principal Scientist & Principal Investigator, ICAR-IASRI

Senior officials and technical experts from DAHD

In his address, Dr. Malik highlighted the importance of reliable and real-time livestock statistics in policy formulation, programme monitoring, and resource allocation. He emphasised that the e-LISS platform is a crucial step in achieving data transparency, accuracy, and timeliness across the states and union territories.

Purpose of the Training

The two-day programme was designed to:

Familiarize officers with new developments in the e-LISS mobile app and dashboard .

Identify key data gaps in livestock production reporting.

Suggest effective strategies to ensure error-free, standardised reporting across states.

Strengthen the collection of data on Major Livestock Products (MLP) such as milk, egg, wool, and meat.

By equipping nodal officers with the latest digital tools and methodologies, DAHD aims to significantly improve the Integrated Sample Survey (ISS), which serves as the primary data source for livestock statistics in India.

Technology for Better Livestock Governance

The e-LISS software (Mobile App & Dashboard) represents a modern digital solution to traditional data collection challenges. It allows:

Real-time entry of field data by enumerators.

Automated validation checks to reduce errors.

Centralised dashboards for state and national monitoring .

Faster availability of data for policy interventions and programme evaluation.

Officials noted that the software will reduce manual reporting delays and bring greater uniformity and reliability to livestock statistics.

Importance of Accurate Livestock Data

Livestock is a key pillar of India’s rural economy, contributing significantly to nutrition, employment, and income security. Reliable data on livestock production enables the government to:

Assess milk, meat, egg, and wool output accurately.

Monitor sectoral growth and regional disparities.

Design better schemes for farmers, cooperatives, and entrepreneurs .

Meet international reporting standards for trade and development.

Accurate reporting also strengthens India’s role as one of the world’s largest producers of milk, eggs, and poultry, helping policymakers address issues like productivity, disease control, and market linkages.

State-Level Insights and Discussions

During the training, participating states shared their field-level experiences, including challenges in survey implementation, enumerator training, and data transmission. Case studies from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh demonstrated how systematic training and better use of technology can drastically reduce inconsistencies in livestock reporting.

The ICAR-IASRI team also presented insights on how data analytics and AI tools can be integrated into the e-LISS platform to enhance predictive capacity for livestock trends.

Strengthening India’s Livestock Statistics System

Concluding the session, Dr. Sudershan Sahu (who led the wrap-up) summarised the key takeaways, stressing the need for:

Continuous training of field officers.

Stronger coordination between central and state agencies .

Regular upgradation of digital platforms like e-LISS.

Inclusion of climate and sustainability metrics in livestock surveys.

The programme reaffirmed DAHD’s commitment to building a robust statistical system that not only measures livestock output but also supports the government’s broader goals of doubling farmers’ income, promoting nutritional security, and ensuring sustainable growth in the livestock sector.