Bribe Scandal Rocks Thane Municipal Corporation

A deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe from a builder. The arrest took place on the TMC's anniversary, with the accused having allegedly accepted Rs 10 lakh previously and Rs 25 lakh at the time of arrest.

Updated: 01-10-2025 22:48 IST
  • India

In a shocking turn of events coinciding with the Thane Municipal Corporation's anniversary, a deputy commissioner was apprehended for accepting a bribe. The incident unfolded as Mumbai Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the official for allegedly taking Rs 25 lakh from a builder.

It's reported that the accused had previously obtained Rs 10 lakh, pointing to a larger pattern of corruption. The arrest underscores ongoing challenges in rooting out corruption within municipal operations.

As investigations continue, Mumbai Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau promises to unveil more details regarding the illicit activities of the detained official. The case brings renewed focus to accountability within the municipal governance system.

