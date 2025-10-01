Bribe Scandal Rocks Thane Municipal Corporation

In a shocking turn of events coinciding with the Thane Municipal Corporation's anniversary, a deputy commissioner was apprehended for accepting a bribe. The incident unfolded as Mumbai Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the official for allegedly taking Rs 25 lakh from a builder.

It's reported that the accused had previously obtained Rs 10 lakh, pointing to a larger pattern of corruption. The arrest underscores ongoing challenges in rooting out corruption within municipal operations.

As investigations continue, Mumbai Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau promises to unveil more details regarding the illicit activities of the detained official. The case brings renewed focus to accountability within the municipal governance system.