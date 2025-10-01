Tensions Rise as Aid Flotilla Approaches Gaza Blockade

Attempting to deliver much-needed aid, a flotilla en route to Gaza encountered several unidentified vessels on Wednesday night, sources on board reported. The flotilla has faced increasing threats as it nears the coastal enclave.

Witnesses, including Jose Luis Ybot and regional Spanish lawmaker Juan Bordera, warned of nearly two dozen vessels approaching, signaling a potential interception by Israeli forces. The situation remains tense, with Israel committed to preventing the flotilla from reaching Gaza under its ongoing naval blockade.

The backdrop includes Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza, initiated after a deadly Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. The humanitarian situation in Gaza grows dire, with significant casualties reported and urgent need for aid exacerbated by the blockade.