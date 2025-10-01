Haryana's Crime-Fighting Tactics Yield Results

Haryana Police, under the guidance of Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, has effectively reduced crime rates against women and enhanced policing strategies. Recent figures reveal a drop from 1,800 registered rape cases in 2023 to an estimated 1,100 by the end of 2025.

This success is attributed to strict law enforcement and a sensitive, citizen-focused approach. Despite Haryana ranking fourth nationally for FIR registrations in 2023, the statistics largely reflect electricity and water theft and missing persons cases. Excluding these, Haryana's crime rate is considerably lower than reported.

Haryana's commitment extends to tackling narcotics abuse, with 5,500 annual arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The initiative aims to declare a majority of villages drug-free by year's end while enhancing de-addiction support systems.