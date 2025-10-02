UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

Radios across Haiti reported on Wednesday that the UN Security Council had sanctioned the creation of a designated gang suppression force to assist the nation in combating its prevailing security challenges.

This new force is set to replace an existing but inadequate UN-backed mission spearheaded by Kenyan police, whose mandate concludes on October 2. Residents express hope for meaningful change, yet some remain cautious about the implications of another international intervention.

Despite plans for a 5,550-strong force with arrest authority, questions around funding and deployment timelines persist, leaving many Haitians uncertain about the prospects for improved security and stability.