UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

The UN Security Council has approved the establishment of a gang suppression force to assist Haiti's security issues. The force aims to replace a smaller mission led by Kenyan police and will have a 12-month mandate. Despite hopes for stability, challenges include funding and timely deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 02-10-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Radios across Haiti reported on Wednesday that the UN Security Council had sanctioned the creation of a designated gang suppression force to assist the nation in combating its prevailing security challenges.

This new force is set to replace an existing but inadequate UN-backed mission spearheaded by Kenyan police, whose mandate concludes on October 2. Residents express hope for meaningful change, yet some remain cautious about the implications of another international intervention.

Despite plans for a 5,550-strong force with arrest authority, questions around funding and deployment timelines persist, leaving many Haitians uncertain about the prospects for improved security and stability.

