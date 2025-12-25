Left Menu

Maoist Encounter in Odisha: Security Forces Foil Insurgent Actions

Three Maoists, including a female cadre, were killed in a firefight with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district. The encounter took place in the Gumma forest following a tip-off. A revolver, a rifle, and a walkie-talkie were seized. Security forces intensified combing operations, with no casualties reported on their side.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-12-2025 11:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three Maoists, including a female cadre, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Kandhamal district of Odisha, police confirmed on Thursday.

The firefight occurred in the Gumma forest near the Belghar police station on Wednesday night.

The male insurgents were identified as Bari alias Rakesh, a CPI(Maoist) area committee member, and Amrit, a dalam member, both hailing from Chhattisgarh, the officer noted. The deceased carried a combined bounty of Rs 23.65 lakh on their heads. While the bodies of the male cadres were quickly retrieved, the woman's body was discovered the next morning.

Acting on intelligence, a small Special Operation Group (SOG) team initiated a combing operation in the wooded area, where they encountered the Maoists, leading to an intense firefight that claimed the three lives.

A revolver, .303 rifle, and a walkie-talkie were confiscated. No security personnel were harmed, though operations have been heightened in the region.

This confrontation follows the surrender of 22 Maoists before the state's DGP in the nearby Malkangiri district just a day earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

