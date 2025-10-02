FBI Severs Ties with Anti-Defamation League Amidst Conservative Backlash

The FBI has announced that it will no longer collaborate with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a significant Jewish organization known for monitoring antisemitism, following recent backlash from conservative groups. The ADL was criticized for listing Charlie Kirk's group, Turning Point USA, in its glossary on extremism and hate.

This decision comes after FBI Director Kash Patel's statement declaring that the bureau will not engage with organizations that showcase political bias as watchdogs. The ADL's glossary, which has now been removed from its website, labeled Turning Point USA as having a 'history of bigoted statements,' a claim vigorously denied by the group.

The ADL has long been a partner in the FBI's fight against extremism, providing valuable data and research for decades. However, the recent criticisms reflect a broader increase in right-wing backlash against critics of conservative figures and organizations, raising questions about the intersection of politics and advocacy in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)