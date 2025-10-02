Left Menu

Ecuadorian Soldiers Freed After Captivity

Seventeen Ecuadorian soldiers, abducted while delivering food to prevent shortages, have been released after three days. The troops were kidnapped in the volatile Sierra Norte region. This incident sheds light on the challenges faced by the military amidst ongoing security concerns in Ecuador.

Seventeen Ecuadorian soldiers have been released after being held captive for three days, according to the country's armed forces.

The troops were part of a convoy tasked with delivering food supplies to prevent shortages in the Sierra Norte region when they were abducted.

This incident highlights the security challenges facing Ecuador as the military continues to confront threats in volatile areas.

