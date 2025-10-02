South Korea-U.S. Talks: Tariffs, Security, and Nuclear Fuel Processing

South Korea and the United States have made significant strides in security negotiations, despite a stall in tariff discussions, as confirmed by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. The collaboration focuses on increased South Korean defense investment to ease American tariffs, yet currency swap discussions remain cautious.

U.S. agreements to reduce tariffs on South Korean imports in exchange for a substantial $350 billion investment package have hit an impasse over details. Meanwhile, both nations are exploring enhanced rights for South Korea in nuclear fuel processing, a key point of contention under current agreements.

Amid ongoing talks, the possibility of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has surfaced, with suggestions for Trump to leverage his visit to the Asia-Pacific Summit in Gyeongju as a diplomatic opportunity, despite North Korea's firm stance on nuclear disarmament conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)