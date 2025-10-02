Taiwan Rejects U.S. Semiconductor Production Proposal

Taiwan has firmly rejected a U.S. proposal for an equal share in semiconductor production. Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun clarified that the recent talks did not include discussions on a 50-50 production split.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick suggested this divide as a strategy to increase chip manufacturing in the United States. However, Cheng emphasized the absence of any such commitment in the negotiation exchanges.

Amid ongoing discussions, Taiwan seeks more favorable tariff conditions from the U.S., while its leading chipmaker TSMC continues to expand its production facilities in Arizona, predominantly maintaining its manufacturing base on the island.