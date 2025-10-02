GenZ 212: Unleashing a Wave of Youth-Led Protests in Morocco

A surge of youth-led protests in Morocco has escalated into widespread violence, with two fatalities and numerous injuries reported across several cities, including Agadir and Rabat. The protests, driven by the GenZ 212 group, initially called for social justice reforms but quickly turned chaotic.

Organized through social media and gaming platforms, GenZ 212's protest movement has rapidly grown, with member counts on their Discord server soaring past 130,000. Protesters have engaged in violent clashes with security forces, resulting in significant property damage and confrontation with law enforcement.

As the unrest intensifies, the Interior Ministry has pledged to uphold protest rights while maintaining order. Despite efforts to quell the demonstrations, the unrest has become the most violent since past protest waves, underscoring deep-seated economic and social discontent among Morocco's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)