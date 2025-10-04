Withdraw GR on Kunbi certificates: OBC outfits at meeting chaired by CM Fadnavis

Other Backward Classes (OBC) organisations opposed the government resolution related to Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community during a meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday and called for its withdrawal.

The meeting was held at Sahayadri Guest House here.

These outfits said the GR issued on September 2 following a five-day stir by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan was detrimental to the interests of OBCs. They also sought a 'white paper' on all caste certificates and caste validity certificates issued in the state since 2014.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who attended the meeting, said the state-wide OBC march scheduled for October 10 will go ahead as planned. Some sections of the ruling dispensation want it to be postponed.

''The government has not given any positive response to two major demands, which are withdrawal of the Government Resolution issued on September 2 and publication of a white paper on the issuance of caste certificates since 2014. The united OBC community protest march will take place on October 10,'' he said.

CM Fadnavis said the state government is committed to delivering justice to every community within the legal framework, assuring no group, including Other Backward Classes (OBCs), would face injustice.

''The state government has followed legal procedures in issuing caste certificates. Verification system and a lineage committee have been set up to ensure certificates are issued only on valid documents, dispelling fears that certificates would be given solely on marriage or affidavits,'' Fadnavis asserted at the meeting.

Fadnavis said Rs 1,500 crore has been disbursed to MahaJyoti this month. A total of 63 hostels have been established for OBCs in the state and all schemes of Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation will be extended to other backward sections, the CM added.

''An independent OBC Cabinet Sub-Committee has been constituted with powers to oversee all state schemes. Multiple corporations have been set up for sub-castes under the OBC category, and capital has been allocated to these corporations,'' he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said quota for one community will not infringe upon the rights of others.

''All decisions would be taken within the ambit of law. Providing false documents would attract legal action,'' Shinde said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the government's aim is to ensure no community faces injustice. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes remain socially disadvantaged, and the state and Union governments implement schemes for their progress while ensuring equal opportunities for other communities, Pawar added.

The meeting was also attended by ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Pankaja Munde, Atul Save, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, senior officials of the Social Justice and Backward Welfare Departments, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)