Left Menu

Delhi High Court directs 11 online sellers not to infringe trademark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 19:53 IST
Delhi High Court directs 11 online sellers not to infringe trademark
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has restrained 11 online companies and sellers from selling counterfeit products with the trademark 'Chicnutrix' or a deceptively similar mark.

Justice Tejas Karia was hearing a plea by the registered trademark owner Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd seeking a permanent injunction restraining infringement of the mark.

Fullife's advocate, Sumit Nagpal, said that the e-commerce platform Meesho had permitted the continued listing of infringing products by the 11 sellers.

In an order dated September 25, made available on Saturday, the high court, in an interim order, restrained the 11 sellers or their representatives from manufacturing, selling, advertising or promoting ''counterfeit products'' bearing the plaintiffs' (Fullife's) registered trademark 'Chicnutrix' or a deceptively similar mark.

The high court also directed Meesho to take down, block or suspend 21 URLs mentioned in the plaint showing the listing of counterfeit products within 72 hours, besides disclosing the details, including contact numbers, addresses and GST details of the infringing sellers within two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025