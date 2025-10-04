Delhi High Court directs 11 online sellers not to infringe trademark

The Delhi High Court has restrained 11 online companies and sellers from selling counterfeit products with the trademark 'Chicnutrix' or a deceptively similar mark.

Justice Tejas Karia was hearing a plea by the registered trademark owner Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd seeking a permanent injunction restraining infringement of the mark.

Fullife's advocate, Sumit Nagpal, said that the e-commerce platform Meesho had permitted the continued listing of infringing products by the 11 sellers.

In an order dated September 25, made available on Saturday, the high court, in an interim order, restrained the 11 sellers or their representatives from manufacturing, selling, advertising or promoting ''counterfeit products'' bearing the plaintiffs' (Fullife's) registered trademark 'Chicnutrix' or a deceptively similar mark.

The high court also directed Meesho to take down, block or suspend 21 URLs mentioned in the plaint showing the listing of counterfeit products within 72 hours, besides disclosing the details, including contact numbers, addresses and GST details of the infringing sellers within two weeks.

