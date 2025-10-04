Left Menu

Nashik mob protesting tribal farm labourer's disappearance pelts stones at police station

A mob seeking registration of a kidnap and assault case against a father-son duo following the disappearance of a tribal labourer pelted stones at a police station in Nashik after accusing the force of laxity in the probe.The incident took place outside Kalwan police station amid a protest by the kin of Vithoba Gulabrao Pawar and others that has been underway since the last couple of days, an official said on Sunday.Vithoba Pawar, a farm labourer, has been missing since Friday.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:09 IST
Nashik mob protesting tribal farm labourer's disappearance pelts stones at police station
  • Country:
  • India

A mob seeking registration of a kidnap and assault case against a father-son duo following the disappearance of a tribal labourer pelted stones at a police station in Nashik after accusing the force of laxity in the probe.

The incident took place outside Kalwan police station amid a protest by the kin of Vithoba Gulabrao Pawar and others that has been underway since the last couple of days, an official said on Sunday.

''Vithoba Pawar, a farm labourer, has been missing since Friday. His kin have claimed he was kidnapped and beaten up his employer Babu Trimbak Shinde and the latter's son Rahul Shinde. Pawar's kin and others have been protesting outside Kalwan police station seeking a kidnapping and assault case against the Shinde duo,'' he said.

''The mob has accused police of laxity in their probe into the disappearance of Pawar. On Saturday morning, the mob tried to enter the police station. On being stopped by personnel there, the protesters pelted stones at the police station,'' the official added.

A policeman and journalist sustained injuries in the attack, while some vehicles were damaged, he said.

''Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to control the mob and restore normalcy. A case of kidnapping and assault has been registered against Babu Shinde and his son Rahul. Further probe is underway,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025