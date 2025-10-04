Left Menu

Man dies in lightning strike in J’khand’s Deoghar

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:24 IST
Deoghar (Jharkhand), Oct 4 (PTI ) A 55-year-old man died when lightning struck him on Saturday in Jhakhand's Deoghar, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vakil Thakur, a resident of Malhara village under the Rikhiya police station limits.

Deoghar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Ravi Kumar said, "A fair was organised in Malhara village where a large number of people gathered. Around 2:30 pm today, a sudden lightning strike occurred, and Vakil Thakur died on the spot.'' The body was sent for postmortem examination at the Sadar Hospital in Deoghar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

