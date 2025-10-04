Left Menu

Jewellery worth Rs 1.41 cr robbed in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

The victim has claimed that unknown persons robbed Rs 1.7 lakh in cash and jewellery worth around Rs 1.41 crore, including those owned by his wife, from his house. An FIR has been lodged at Keredari police station, and police are conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest the accused and recover the looted ornaments.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:47 IST
Jewellery worth Rs 1.41 cr robbed in Jharkhand's Hazaribag
Unidentified persons looted ornaments worth Rs 1.41 crore, besides Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, from the house of a jewellery shop owner in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in a village in Keredari police station area on October 2, when the victim, Kishori Saw, and his family members went to witness the Dussehra Mela.

Barkagaon Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar said, ''A complaint has been received and we are investigating the case. The victim has claimed that unknown persons robbed Rs 1.7 lakh in cash and jewellery worth around Rs 1.41 crore, including those owned by his wife, from his house.'' An FIR has been lodged at Keredari police station, and police are conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest the accused and recover the looted ornaments.

