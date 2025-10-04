Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Sonam Wangchuk's Detention: A Fight for Justice
Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, is detained under the National Security Act in Jodhpur jail. His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenges this detention at India's Supreme Court. She claims it's illegal, violates constitutional rights, and demands immediate release. Wangchuk's arrest followed Ladakh protests demanding Sixth Schedule status.
The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a plea on October 6 seeking the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) since September 26. The plea has been filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention and calling it unconstitutional.
The detention came in the wake of protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, which resulted in casualties and injuries. According to the plea, Wangchuk's detention was abrupt, with no prior warning or grounds furnished to him or his family.
Wangchuk's wife alleges unlawful and arbitrary detention, emphasizing his international reputation as an environmental innovator. The plea also highlights the adverse psychological impact of his detention on the Ladakh community and calls for the cessation of harassment against Wangchuk's affiliated institution, HIAL.
