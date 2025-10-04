Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Sonam Wangchuk's Detention: A Fight for Justice

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a plea on October 6 seeking the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) since September 26. The plea has been filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention and calling it unconstitutional.

The detention came in the wake of protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, which resulted in casualties and injuries. According to the plea, Wangchuk's detention was abrupt, with no prior warning or grounds furnished to him or his family.

Wangchuk's wife alleges unlawful and arbitrary detention, emphasizing his international reputation as an environmental innovator. The plea also highlights the adverse psychological impact of his detention on the Ladakh community and calls for the cessation of harassment against Wangchuk's affiliated institution, HIAL.

(With inputs from agencies.)