Left Menu

Clashes Erupt in Georgia During Contentious Elections

Georgian riot police confronted protesters outside the presidential palace amidst large-scale demonstrations coinciding with municipal elections. The opposition accuses the ruling Georgian Dream party of pro-Russian tendencies and authoritarianism, as tensions continue over last year's disputed parliamentary election and frozen EU accession talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:00 IST
Clashes Erupt in Georgia During Contentious Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On election day, tensions escalated in Georgia as riot police deployed pepper spray and water cannons against protesters near the presidential palace. The demonstrators, advocating against the ruling Georgian Dream party, took to Tbilisi's streets, calling for a 'peaceful revolution'.

For nearly a year, the pro-Western opposition has been challenging the government, accusing the Georgian Dream of fraudulent victories and pro-Russian inclinations, an allegation the party denies. Saturday's protests underscored the continuing dissatisfaction after stalled EU accession talks.

Thousands, waving Georgian and EU flags, congregated in central Tbilisi. Demonstrators demand responsive actions from the government, while confronting riot police blocking access to the presidential palace. The situation reflects Georgia's internal struggles between Western aspirations and Russian proximity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
2
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia
3
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India
4
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025