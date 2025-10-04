Clashes Erupt in Georgia During Contentious Elections

On election day, tensions escalated in Georgia as riot police deployed pepper spray and water cannons against protesters near the presidential palace. The demonstrators, advocating against the ruling Georgian Dream party, took to Tbilisi's streets, calling for a 'peaceful revolution'.

For nearly a year, the pro-Western opposition has been challenging the government, accusing the Georgian Dream of fraudulent victories and pro-Russian inclinations, an allegation the party denies. Saturday's protests underscored the continuing dissatisfaction after stalled EU accession talks.

Thousands, waving Georgian and EU flags, congregated in central Tbilisi. Demonstrators demand responsive actions from the government, while confronting riot police blocking access to the presidential palace. The situation reflects Georgia's internal struggles between Western aspirations and Russian proximity.

