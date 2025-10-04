DRI Cracks Down on E-Waste Smuggling Network

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against e-waste smuggling. Officials confirmed the seizure of electronic waste valued at approximately Rs 23 crore at Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai.

The daring raid, codenamed 'Operation DigiScrap', led to the discovery of four containers filled with contraband, comprising 17,760 old and used laptops, 11,340 mini/barebone CPUs, 7,140 processor chips, and other electronic pieces. These items were being illegally imported under the guise of aluminium scrap.

The director of a Surat-based firm was apprehended and faces judicial custody following allegations of orchestrating the illicit import. Officials stressed the severe legal ramifications under the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, as well as the potential risks to public health and environmental safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)