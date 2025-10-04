Left Menu

DRI Cracks Down on E-Waste Smuggling Network

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized e-waste worth Rs 23 crore, arresting a Surat firm's director for attempting to smuggle it as aluminium scrap. 'Operation DigiScrap' uncovered a haul of laptops and CPUs at Nhava Sheva Port, violating the Foreign Trade Policy and endangering public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:00 IST
DRI Cracks Down on E-Waste Smuggling Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against e-waste smuggling. Officials confirmed the seizure of electronic waste valued at approximately Rs 23 crore at Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai.

The daring raid, codenamed 'Operation DigiScrap', led to the discovery of four containers filled with contraband, comprising 17,760 old and used laptops, 11,340 mini/barebone CPUs, 7,140 processor chips, and other electronic pieces. These items were being illegally imported under the guise of aluminium scrap.

The director of a Surat-based firm was apprehended and faces judicial custody following allegations of orchestrating the illicit import. Officials stressed the severe legal ramifications under the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, as well as the potential risks to public health and environmental safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia
2
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India
3
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
4
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025