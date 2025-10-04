Left Menu

Mogadishu Unrest: Al-Shabab Targets Prison Amid Calm Break

Explosions and gunfire erupted near Somalia's presidential palace, targeting the Godka Jilacow prison, shortly after roadblocks in Mogadishu were lifted. The al-Shabab militant group claimed the assault, attempting to free prisoners. Government troops responded by killing several militants, but the exact casualty count remains unknown.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Somalia

In Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, a violent attack by the militant group al-Shabab disrupted the city's recent calm. Explosions and heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace on Saturday, targeting the major prison, Godka Jilacow, coinciding with the recent removal of longstanding roadblocks.

Residents of the Bondhere district reported the assault, marked by smoke billowing from the prison, which also functions as the regional intelligence unit's base. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility, stating it aimed to release prisoners. Despite initial chaos, Somali forces managed to repel the assailants and eliminate several of them.

The federal government provided no immediate remarks following the attack, yet state media indicated militants had used a vehicle disguised as part of the intelligence security forces. The incident underscores the ongoing threat posed by al-Shabab, even as efforts to maintain stability in central and southern Somalia continue.

