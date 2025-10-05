Left Menu

Flotilla Fray: Allegations of Activist Mistreatment Amid Gaza Aid Ship Saga

Around 137 activists deported by Israel for participating in a flotilla aimed at delivering aid to Gaza arrived in Turkey. Allegations of mistreatment surfaced, particularly involving Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg. Israel refuted these claims, while activists shared distressing accounts of their detention experiences.

An expedition of 137 activists, detained by Israeli authorities for their involvement in a flotilla intending to deliver aid to Gaza, landed in Turkey on Saturday after being deported. Amongst these activists were allegations concerning the treatment of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who reportedly faced mistreatment during detention. Israel's foreign ministry responded by denying such claims, classifying them as baseless.

The activists, consisting of individuals from multiple nations including the United States, Italy, and Malaysia, were greeted by support in Istanbul. Two activists, Hazwani Helmi and Windfield Beaver, recounted witnessing Thunberg being mishandled and utilized for propaganda. This operation took place amidst global scrutiny of Israel's maritime blockade on Gaza.

Meanwhile, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani voiced concerns regarding the treatment of detained individuals, prompting diplomatic intervention. Israel's response highlighted efforts to expedite deportations while maintaining the safety and health of detainees. The movement remains contentious, raising international debate over humanitarian efforts and legal boundaries.

