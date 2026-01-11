Left Menu

Iran Accuses US and Israel Amid Largest Protests in Years

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accuses the US and Israel of inciting chaos as nationwide protests, driven by an economic crisis, lead to escalating violence. Amid casualties and threats of punishment, authorities draw a line between protesters and rioters. The unrest unfolds amidst geopolitical tensions and a significant internet blackout.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has lashed out at the United States and Israel, accusing them of seeking to sow chaos within the country. The accusations arrive as Iran faces its most severe protests in years due to a spiraling economic crisis.

State media reports indicate that security forces have experienced significant casualties, with 30 officers killed in Isfahan province and six more in Kermanshah. Nationwide, semi-official reports suggest 109 security personnel have died, highlighting the violence of the unrest.

Amid the turmoil, the Iranian Red Crescent confirmed one fatality following an attack on its facility in Gorgan. Meanwhile, a mosque in Mashhad fell victim to arson, further inflaming tensions. Iranian leadership is keen to draw a distinction between protesters voicing economic grievances and those they label as 'rioters'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

