World News Update: Earthquake, Policy Changes, and Political Movements

Japan was struck by a magnitude 6 earthquake near the east coast of Honshu, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, causing significant attention but with details on casualties or damages yet to emerge.

Pope Leo prepares to release his first document focusing on global poverty, set for publication on October 9. This move signals potential new priorities under his leadership for the Catholic Church, as he calls the document 'Dilexi te' and it's an apostolic exhortation.

In France, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu plans a new tax for people earning over 250,000 euros annually, aiming to secure Socialist support for the 2026 budget. The measure seeks to raise 3 billion euros by targeting high-income individuals.

Other significant developments include political clashes in Georgia, the UK PM's visit to India, operational changes at Chevron's Los Angeles refinery, the historic election of Japan's first female premier, disruptions at Vilnius Airport, protests and arrests in London, and Hamas's agreement on Israeli hostages under the Trump Gaza plan.

