Federal Judge Halts Trump's Portland Troop Deployment

A federal judge temporarily blocked President Trump's deployment of the Oregon National Guard to Portland amidst lawsuits challenging the action. Judge Karin Immergut determined there was no evidence supporting Trump's claim of a rebellion in Portland, while the opposition describes the city as relatively peaceful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 07:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has issued a temporary halt on President Donald Trump's order to deploy 200 Oregon National Guard troops to the city of Portland. The ruling comes as a lawsuit challenges the legality of Trump's action amidst ongoing peaceful protests.

The U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, who was appointed by Trump, found no substantial evidence that justified the president's declaration of rebellion. Portland leaders, along with the Oregon Attorney General, argue the protests have been muted, with minimal disturbances since mid-June.

Despite this, the Trump administration intends to appeal the ruling, arguing that federal assets and personnel in Portland require protection from violent riots. Meanwhile, the decision highlights the broader legal and political battle over troop deployments in Democratic-led cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

