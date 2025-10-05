Left Menu

High Court Upholds Special Pension for Army Soldier's Cancer Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld a tribunal's decision to award a special family pension to Kumari Salochna Verma, whose son, an Army personnel, died of cancer. The court acknowledged that stress from military service could contribute to the disease, rejecting the Centre's appeal against the pension grant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:21 IST
High Court Upholds Special Pension for Army Soldier's Cancer Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the Centre's appeal against awarding a special family pension to the family of an Army soldier who passed away from cancer. The court determined that prolonged stress and strain associated with military service could have contributed to the development of the disease.

Rules cited by the court highlighted that except for cancer caused by smoking, other types are considered attributable to military service. A division bench concluded that the Centre's challenge to the 2019 Armed Forces Tribunal's decision was unsubstantiated and upheld the pension for Kumari Salochna Verma.

Verma's son, who was medically fit upon Army enrolment, succumbed to retroperitoneal sarcoma. The court cited precedent that disease contracted post-enrolment might be linked to service stress. The lack of clear evidence negating this connection led to the pension being seen as justified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025