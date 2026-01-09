Newly discovered fossils in a Moroccan cave may provide insights into the emergence of Homo sapiens in Africa. Found in the Grotte à Hominidés near Casablanca, the remains include bones of two adults and a toddler, shedding light on our potential primate ancestors.

In a separate event, a grave medical issue has forced the International Space Station crew to return to Earth ahead of schedule. This marks the first emergency return in the station's 25-year history, highlighting ongoing challenges in space healthcare.

The fossils, bearing evidence of hyena activity, suggest the cave was once a predator's den, while NASA's decision underscores the need for advanced medical facilities in space exploration.