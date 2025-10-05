Swift Rescue Operation Strengthens Bhutan-India Ties Amid River Flood

A sudden flood erupted at the Amochu River in Bhutan on Sunday, leaving numerous families and workers stranded due to rising waters.

After Bhutan's national airline, Drukair, failed to operate its helicopter because of poor weather, Indian authorities promptly responded by sending two helicopters from the Indian Army.

This joint operation not only secured the safety of those affected but also reinforced the strong ties between Bhutan and India, with the Bhutanese government expressing deep gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)