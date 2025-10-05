Left Menu

Swift Rescue Operation Strengthens Bhutan-India Ties Amid River Flood

A sudden flood at the Amochu River in Bhutan stranded several families and workers. Bhutan sought India's help when weather conditions grounded their helicopter. The Indian Army swiftly deployed helicopters, rescuing and providing medical care to those affected. The operation highlighted Bhutan-India friendship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden flood erupted at the Amochu River in Bhutan on Sunday, leaving numerous families and workers stranded due to rising waters.

After Bhutan's national airline, Drukair, failed to operate its helicopter because of poor weather, Indian authorities promptly responded by sending two helicopters from the Indian Army.

This joint operation not only secured the safety of those affected but also reinforced the strong ties between Bhutan and India, with the Bhutanese government expressing deep gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

