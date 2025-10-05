Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Sextortion Ring Operated From Haryana

The Delhi Police have arrested a 26-year-old from Haryana for running a sextortion racket. The accused extorted Rs 39,000 from a victim by threatening to upload explicit videos. The investigation revealed the involvement of a wider network. The funds were concealed through multiple bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:41 IST
Delhi Police Busts Sextortion Ring Operated From Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police apprehended a 26-year-old resident of Haryana in connection with a sextortion racket that exploited victims online. According to a police report released on October 5, victims were coerced into transferring money under the threat of explicit video exposure.

The accused allegedly forced an unnamed individual to pay Rs 39,000, exploiting his fear that a compromised video would be uploaded to social media platforms. The victim, initially contacted by a woman via video call, was later approached by someone claiming to be a cyber police officer demanding payment to prevent the video release.

Further inquiries led to the arrest of Mohammad Naseem in Mubarikpur, Haryana. Police disclosed that Naseem and his associates posed as law enforcement officers and social media officials to extort money from unsuspecting targets. The operation uncovered multiple bank accounts used to conceal the financial trail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

