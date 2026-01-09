Left Menu

Digital Deception: From Soldier to Victim of Fraud

A retired soldier from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, was defrauded of Rs 98 lakh after being placed under a 'digital arrest' by con artists posing as officials. The fraudsters manipulated him with fake court proceedings, coercing him to transfer money into specified bank accounts. Authorities urge public caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:30 IST
Digital Deception: From Soldier to Victim of Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case of cybercrime, a retired soldier from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, has fallen victim to an elaborate scam, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 98 lakh. The deception was orchestrated by fraudsters who impersonated officials from the CBI, RBI, and the judiciary, confining the victim to a 'digital arrest' for 15 days.

The ex-serviceman was ensnared by intimidating calls and video communications that falsely implicated him in a money laundering case. Using threatening tactics, the scam artists coerced the victim into transferring substantial amounts of money into various bank accounts, under the pretense of legal court proceedings conducted via video calls.

Authorities have launched a full investigation, encouraging the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious digital communication. Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Rohit Malpani has advised citizens to refrain from sharing personal information or bank details and to promptly contact law enforcement in case of dubious interactions.

TRENDING

1
ED Alleges West Bengal Police Obstructions in High-Stakes Money Laundering Probe

ED Alleges West Bengal Police Obstructions in High-Stakes Money Laundering P...

 India
2
High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

 India
3
Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

 Global
4
Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026