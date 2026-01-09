Digital Deception: From Soldier to Victim of Fraud

In a chilling case of cybercrime, a retired soldier from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, has fallen victim to an elaborate scam, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 98 lakh. The deception was orchestrated by fraudsters who impersonated officials from the CBI, RBI, and the judiciary, confining the victim to a 'digital arrest' for 15 days.

The ex-serviceman was ensnared by intimidating calls and video communications that falsely implicated him in a money laundering case. Using threatening tactics, the scam artists coerced the victim into transferring substantial amounts of money into various bank accounts, under the pretense of legal court proceedings conducted via video calls.

Authorities have launched a full investigation, encouraging the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious digital communication. Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Rohit Malpani has advised citizens to refrain from sharing personal information or bank details and to promptly contact law enforcement in case of dubious interactions.