Introducing C-Mitra: Revolutionizing Cyber Crime Reporting

In a groundbreaking move, Hyderabad Police unveiled C-Mitra, a virtual help desk tailored to aid cyber fraud victims in lodging FIRs seamlessly. Billed as a pioneering initiative, this service promises immediate relief for those embroiled in digital scams, encompassing OTP frauds and other cybercrimes.

Speaking on the innovation, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar emphasized that the 'virtual police officer' leverages cutting-edge technology to bring indispensable law enforcement services directly to citizens' homes. Currently accessible to residents within the jurisdiction, the revolutionary service employs AI for drafting precise complaints, catering to victims unfamiliar with complex legal jargon.

While victims initiate the process via a helpline or website, they submit signed physical complaints to the Cyber Mitra Help Desk. This innovative strategy aims to drastically cut down the traditional three-hour FIR filing time, aspiring instead for a 100% conversion rate from complaints to FIRs, marking a new era in cyber law enforcement.