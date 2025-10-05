India Stands Ready To Assist Nepal Amidst Devastating Rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced deep concern over the distressing impact of severe rains in Nepal, emphasizing India's readiness to assist its neighbor in need.

Recent reports confirm at least 40 fatalities in eastern Nepal, with the majority occurring in the Ilam district due to landslides triggered by intense rainfall.

In his message, Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting the people and Government of Nepal, highlighting the bilateral solidarity during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)