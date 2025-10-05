Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Crack Down on Multi-Crore Fraud Ring

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch has registered five cases against 16 individuals for job, visa, and document frauds, siphoning government funds. This includes top executives, officials, and a lawyer, reportedly duping over 50 people. Key figures involved in scams have been identified and booked.

Updated: 05-10-2025 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch has taken decisive action against a network of fraudsters involved in job, visa, and document scams, registering five cases against 16 people, according to an officer on Sunday. The fraud, which siphoned off crores of rupees from victims and government funds, has implicated top executives from a Chandigarh-based firm and government officials.

Leading the list of accused is Jass Bajwa, owner of Messrs Saphire in Chandigarh, facing allegations of visa fraud worth Rs 17.09 lakh. The complaint by samba resident Prem Nath prompted the police to register FIRs, naming several executives, including Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Gagan, Devinder Singh, and Shalika.

Among the significant scams is a fake job racket allegedly orchestrated by Choudhary Mushtaq, who wrongfully collected Rs 1.43 crore from 41 victims on false promises of job placements. Additionally, officials of Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited were caught for signature forgery and fund siphoning, following a court directive on claims filed by retired executive engineer Shakti Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

