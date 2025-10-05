Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads 43rd Fit India Sundays on Cycle Nationwide

The spirit of fitness and gratitude converged in a powerful display of unity as Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, led the 43rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, marking World Teachers’ Day. The event, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), unfolded simultaneously across over 10,500 locations nationwide, making it one of the largest mass cycling events in India’s history.

More than 1,000 participants joined the celebrations in the capital, including educators, athletes, youth icons, and fitness enthusiasts. The event symbolized the message of balance, discipline, and vitality—qualities central to both education and physical well-being.

A Celebration of Fitness, Learning, and National Unity

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mandaviya described the initiative as a “true nationwide movement”, inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Fit India vision. “Lakhs of citizens across India are pedaling every Sunday to stay fit. This is not just a fitness campaign—it’s a social movement that unites the nation,” he said.

Drawing an inspiring parallel between cycling and life, Dr. Mandaviya remarked, “Bicycle pedals teach us the greatest lesson—that we move forward only when we maintain balance. This balance is the foundation of life, and it comes from fitness.”

He lauded the participation of teachers, noting that their presence sends a strong message to students about maintaining harmony between mind and body. “If every citizen dedicates even an hour a day to physical activity, Bharat will march ahead stronger, healthier, and more united toward the dream of Viksit Bharat (Developed India),” he added.

Athletes, Teachers, and Citizens Come Together for Fitness

The event in New Delhi saw vibrant participation from sporting icons and fitness influencers, including:

Abhishek Nain , bronze medalist in hockey at the Paris 2024 Olympics ,

Grandmaster Tania Sachdev , renowned Indian chess champion,

Sachin Yadav , emerging javelin thrower, and

Rohtash Chaudhary, famously known as India’s “Push-up Man” and a Guinness World Record holder.

The event featured a nukkad natak (street play) dedicated to teachers, yoga sessions, rope skipping, fitness games, and interactive zones for children, blending physical exercise with creativity and learning.

Chess Grandmaster Tania Sachdev, participating for the second time, reflected emotionally on the initiative’s growing popularity. “I admire our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision. He has turned fitness into a people’s movement. Seeing teachers, students, and athletes cycle side by side is deeply inspiring,” she said.

Olympian Abhishek Nain emphasized the event’s impact, stating, “As athletes, fitness is our foundation. What we see here is India embracing a culture of health and togetherness. The movement’s reach across the country is phenomenal.”

Push-up Man of India to Attempt Another Guinness Record

A highlight of the event was Rohtash Chaudhary’s announcement to attempt another Guinness World Record for the “Most Push-ups in One Hour with a 60 lb Pack on the Back”, scheduled for November 2, 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Dr. Mandaviya commended his dedication, describing him as a “symbol of India’s unstoppable fitness spirit.”

Fit India Sundays: From a Campaign to a Mass Movement

Launched under the Fit India Movement, Sundays on Cycle has evolved into one of the largest community fitness initiatives in the country, integrating citizens of all ages through weekly events that promote cycling, wellness, and social bonding.

Organized jointly by MYAS, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, and MY Bharat, the initiative aims to promote physical activity as a way of life. The 43rd edition also saw the launch of the official anthem for Fit India Sundays on Cycle, celebrating the energy and enthusiasm of participants.

The event was supported by Raahgiri Foundation, Fitspire, and Dr. Shikha Gupta, who led the rope skipping activities.

Over the past editions, the movement has expanded to more than 1,00,000 locations nationwide, engaging over 12 lakh participants across India—from State capitals to Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), Training Centres (STCs), and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs).

On this special occasion, events were also held in SAI NCOE Guwahati, STC Rajnanagaon (Chhattisgarh), SAI STC Kokrajhar, SAI NSRC Lucknow, and SAI STC Jabalpur, among others, amplifying the movement’s nationwide impact.

Transforming Fitness into a National Habit

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle embodies the Fit India Movement’s core philosophy—that fitness must become an integral part of daily life rather than an occasional pursuit. The initiative encourages people to reclaim public spaces for physical activity, promote sustainable mobility, and inspire intergenerational participation.

Dr. Mandaviya reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to expanding the reach of Fit India programmes: “Fitness is not just about exercise—it’s about community, awareness, and responsibility. When we move together, we move the nation forward.”

Pedaling Toward a Fitter, Healthier Bharat

The 43rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle marks another milestone in India’s ongoing fitness revolution. What began as a small community movement has transformed into a nationwide celebration of health, unity, and positivity.

By combining the joy of cycling with the symbolism of Teachers’ Day, the event highlighted the message that fitness—like education—is a lifelong pursuit. With enthusiastic participation from teachers, athletes, and youth alike, the initiative continues to drive India toward its vision of a Fit and Viksit Bharat.