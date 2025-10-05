Rajasthan’s First Namo Biodiversity Park Inaugurated in Alwar to Boost Green Growth

In a landmark step toward environmental sustainability and ecological restoration, Rajasthan’s first ‘Namo Biodiversity Park’, also known as ‘NAMO VAN’, was inaugurated at Pratap Bandh in Alwar today. The ceremony, marked by a symbolic tree plantation event, was graced by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, and Shri Sanjay Sharma, Cabinet Minister, Government of Rajasthan.

The establishment of the park represents a major initiative under India’s growing green infrastructure movement—reflecting the country’s commitment to biodiversity conservation, ecological balance, and climate resilience.

A Green Lung for Alwar and Beyond

Addressing the gathering, Shri Bhupender Yadav described the new park as a “vital green lung for the region”, emphasizing its role in improving air quality, expanding forest cover, and nurturing local biodiversity. Located near Pratap Bandh, a scenic area surrounded by natural landscapes, the park is envisioned as a space where nature, people, and education converge.

The Namo Biodiversity Park will serve multiple functions—environmental, educational, and recreational. It will:

Promote urban afforestation and microclimatic balance in and around Alwar,

Support native flora and fauna conservation ,

Act as a hub for environmental education and awareness , and

Provide open green spaces for citizens to reconnect with nature.

In his social media post on platform ‘X’, Shri Yadav wrote that the NAMO VAN will “not only enhance local greenery and contribute to cleaner air, but also inspire citizens to adopt environment-friendly lifestyles.”

Design and Vision: Blending Ecology with Public Engagement

The park’s design follows a multi-layered plantation model, incorporating native species of trees, shrubs, herbs, and grasses suited to Rajasthan’s semi-arid climate. Emphasis has been placed on restoring degraded land and rejuvenating local ecosystems, with a focus on indigenous biodiversity that supports pollinators, birds, and small wildlife.

Educational trails, interpretation centres, and information kiosks will provide visitors—especially students and researchers—insights into local ecosystems and conservation practices. The park will also feature:

Thematic plantations representing Rajasthan’s diverse ecological zones,

Rainwater harvesting systems to ensure sustainability, and

Solar lighting installations to minimize the carbon footprint.

By integrating technology and community participation, the initiative seeks to demonstrate how urban spaces can coexist harmoniously with nature.

Fostering Environmental Stewardship Among Citizens

A central goal of the Namo Biodiversity Park is to encourage citizen involvement in conservation activities. The project will host regular plantation drives, awareness campaigns, and eco-volunteering programmes. Schools, colleges, and local NGOs will be invited to collaborate on biodiversity monitoring, waste management, and sustainable living workshops.

Speaking at the event, Shri Yadav highlighted the importance of public participation in achieving the goals of the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, “True conservation begins when citizens become active partners in protecting nature. NAMO VAN will stand as a living example of that philosophy.”

Rajasthan’s Expanding Green Footprint

The inauguration of the first Namo Biodiversity Park marks a significant milestone in Rajasthan’s green journey. The state, known for its arid terrain and fragile ecosystems, has been undertaking a range of afforestation and water conservation projects to counter the effects of desertification and climate change.

In recent years, initiatives such as Aravali Green Cover Restoration, water rejuvenation projects, and community forest management programmes have contributed to increasing the state’s forest and tree cover. The Namo Biodiversity Park will add momentum to these efforts by creating a replicable model of eco-restoration in other urban and semi-urban areas of the state.

National Significance: Advancing India’s Climate Commitments

At a national level, the launch of Rajasthan’s first Namo Biodiversity Park aligns with India’s Panchamrit climate commitments, which include expanding carbon sinks and promoting nature-based solutions to tackle climate change. It also supports the objectives of the National Biodiversity Action Plan and the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030).

The Namo Biodiversity Parks, being developed across various states, aim to create interconnected green zones, preserve local species, and provide citizens with spaces for recreation and environmental learning—thereby strengthening the nation’s green infrastructure.

A New Chapter in Green Governance

The inauguration of NAMO VAN at Alwar is not just an environmental project—it is a symbol of India’s evolving relationship with nature and its people. As the first of its kind in Rajasthan, the park stands as a living testament to sustainable development, community involvement, and the nation’s long-term ecological vision.

With initiatives like these, Rajasthan and India are reaffirming their commitment to a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future—where economic progress and environmental protection walk hand in hand.