Eskom’s Power System Strengthens as Reliability Hits Record Highs

South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, has announced a major milestone in its efforts to stabilise the national grid, confirming that the country has gone 140 consecutive days without loadshedding—a feat not seen in years. This achievement is the direct result of the ongoing implementation of Eskom’s Generation Recovery Plan, which has brought sustained improvements in plant performance, energy availability, and operational efficiency.

In a detailed statement issued on Friday, 3 October 2025, Eskom revealed that its Energy Availability Factor (EAF) for the month stood at 70.45%, reflecting continuous gains in plant reliability and a reduction in unplanned outages. This marks a significant improvement in the utility’s operational stability and its ability to meet demand consistently.

“The ongoing technical improvements under the Generation Recovery Plan have ensured that electricity demand has been met for over 97.8% of the time in the current financial year,” the statement noted.

Eskom’s improved generation performance has been accompanied by lower fuel costs, enhanced system efficiency, and a reduction in emergency diesel use—indicators of a gradually recovering electricity supply system.

Efficiency Gains and Reduced Diesel Reliance

The utility highlighted that from 1 April to 2 October 2025, diesel spending remained below budget, thanks to reduced dependence on the Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) fleet. The OCGT load factor—which measures how often these emergency units are used—has decreased to 6.63%, a clear sign that Eskom’s primary generation fleet is becoming more stable and reliable.

This trend has translated into substantial cost savings for the utility, helping ease financial pressures and redirect resources toward infrastructure maintenance, system strengthening, and grid expansion.

“Reduced reliance on diesel generation reflects the success of our efforts to restore plant efficiency and optimise the performance of our coal-fired fleet,” Eskom explained. “This shift toward cost-effective generation enhances sustainability and supports the broader economic recovery.”

Kusile Unit 6 Commissioned: A Milestone for Energy Security

Eskom also celebrated a historic engineering achievement with the commercial operation of Unit 6 at Kusile Power Station on 29 September 2025. The milestone marks the completion of Eskom’s New-Build Programme, which included the construction of the Medupi and Kusile supercritical coal-fired power stations.

Together, these two megaprojects contribute 9,600 MW of baseload capacity, strengthening South Africa’s continuous electricity supply and enhancing the resilience of the grid. The addition of Kusile Unit 6’s output will now be factored into Eskom’s overall EAF calculation, further improving performance metrics.

This development represents the culmination of nearly two decades of investment in large-scale power infrastructure, providing South Africa with the much-needed generation capacity to meet future demand while phasing in new renewable energy projects.

Fewer Breakdowns and Improved Plant Reliability

Between 26 September and 2 October 2025, Eskom reported an average of 9,534 MW in unplanned outages, compared to 11,505 MW during the same period last year—a reduction of 1,971 MW, almost equivalent to the entire capacity of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

This substantial improvement demonstrates progress in maintenance scheduling, proactive repairs, and better execution of plant recovery projects under the Generation Recovery Plan.

Eskom attributed this success to a combination of rigorous maintenance cycles, skilled technical teams, and data-driven asset management, ensuring that fewer units are lost to breakdowns and maintenance overruns.

140 Days Without Loadshedding: A Turning Point

Since April 2025, Eskom has supplied uninterrupted power for 97.8% of the time, with only 26 hours of loadshedding recorded in the first six months of the financial year. This achievement signals growing operational stability and a renewed sense of confidence in Eskom’s ability to sustain the grid.

To further reinforce generation capacity, Eskom plans to return 4,200 MW to service ahead of the evening peak on 6 October 2025 and throughout the following week. This will provide additional buffer capacity to maintain system stability during high-demand periods.

In its Summer Outlook (September 2025 – March 2026), Eskom forecasted no loadshedding, citing the structural progress achieved under the Generation Recovery Plan, which continues to drive efficiency, reliability, and performance improvements.

Tackling Electricity Theft and Illegal Connections

Despite improved grid reliability, Eskom warned that load reduction remains necessary in specific high-risk areas affected by electricity theft, illegal connections, and meter tampering. These practices damage infrastructure, overload transformers, and create serious public safety hazards, including fires and explosions.

Between April and June 2025, the utility implemented targeted load reductions averaging between 529 MW and 544 MW to protect equipment and maintain safe supply levels.

Eskom reaffirmed its goal to eliminate load reduction within 12 to 18 months by:

Removing 640,000 illegal connections ,

Upgrading infrastructure , including the installation of smart meters ,

Cracking down on illegal electricity vending , and

Expanding access to free basic electricity in priority communities.

“Illegal connections not only threaten lives and property but also undermine the progress made toward achieving a stable and reliable power system,” the statement said. “Customers are urged to purchase electricity only from Eskom-accredited vendors and to regularise their accounts.”

Economic and Environmental Implications

The sustained improvement in Eskom’s performance is expected to support economic growth, restore investor confidence, and reduce the environmental impact of emergency generation. Lower diesel consumption means fewer emissions and reduced financial strain on the utility’s balance sheet.

Economists and energy analysts have praised the recent turnaround, noting that a stable power supply is key to boosting industrial productivity, business confidence, and employment opportunities in South Africa’s recovering economy.

Conclusion: A Promising Outlook for South Africa’s Power Stability

Eskom’s recent progress demonstrates the tangible results of its Generation Recovery Plan, with improved plant performance, lower breakdown rates, and reduced reliance on expensive emergency generation.

As the utility moves into the summer months, its focus remains on maintaining momentum, advancing grid resilience, and ensuring equitable access to electricity across all communities.

The completion of Kusile Unit 6 and the reduction in unplanned outages mark a new phase of operational stability, setting the stage for a future where loadshedding becomes the exception, not the expectation.